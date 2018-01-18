Part-load optimisation delivers significant fuel savings for MAN auxiliary engines

MAN Diesel & Turbo has announced that its Part-Load Optimisation initiative has rounded 180 orders since its introduction. Part-Load Optimisation is a tuning method that optimises fuel-oil consumption during the part-load operation of four-stroke, small-bore MAN auxiliary engines.

Finn Fjeldhøj – Head of Small-Bore, Four-Stroke Engineering – MAN Diesel & Turbo, said: “Part-Load Optimisation works on the principle that fuel consumption is reduced at low and part load at the expense of a higher fuel consumption in the high-load range, without exceeding the IMO NOx limit. We can deliver new engines pre-optimised, or retrofit as necessary. Both Part-Load Optimisation solutions have proved popular with the market to date, as evidenced by this strong demand.”

Part Load Optimisation

Part-Load Optimisation helps shipowners to maintain their auxiliary engines in good working order while reducing fuel-oil costs. It is recommended for GenSets that often run at part-loads below 75% MCR (especially the load range from approximately 40 – 65% MCR) and optimises engine performance at 60 – 65% MCR.

It is available for all new Holeby engines and can be retrofitted on all existing engines. The tailor-made retrofit kits cover all components, qualified service fitters and calculations of cost benefit; engine tuning can be executed with a charge-air blow-off valve or waste gate.

Part-Load Optimisation delivers fuel-oil savings of, typically, up to 5 g/kWh depending on engine type and load point, and improves the condition of key engine components due to its superior combustion process.

The same, relative fuel-consumption savings also apply when applied in combination with an SCR-system for IMO Tier III compliance.

References

Since its introduction, Part-Load Optimisation has won favour across a broad spectrum of shipping applications, especially medium- and long-range tankers, and feeder container vessels. The MAN L23/30H GenSet has proved a popular candidate for Part-Load Optimisation, typically @ 65% MCR using the charge-air blow-off valve tuning method.

Estimated Fuel-Oil Saving MAN

GenSet Power

range SFOC

reduction L16/24 450 – 990 kW 4-5 g/kWh L21/31 1,000-1,980 kW 4-5 g/kWh L27/38 1,500-3,150 kW 3-5 g/kWh L23/30H 650-1,400 kW 4-5 g/kWh

Source: Man Diesel & Turbo