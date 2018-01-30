Petrobras settles taxes owed for vessel leasing contracts

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 30/01/2018

Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said on Monday it adhered to a federal tax refinancing program to settle taxes owed on vessel leasing contracts.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities filing the company would pay 1.7 billion reais ($538.5 million) in 12 monthly installments beginning this month.

The payments would have a negative effect of 1.1 billion reais on fourth-quarter earnings, the company said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Peter Cooney)

