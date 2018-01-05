Petroleum Geo-Services ASA: Vessel allocation Q4 2017

PGS routinely releases information about 3D vessel utilization after the end of each quarter.

The Q4 2017 vessel statistics includes eight vessels for the full quarter, as well as Ramform Vanguard for one month before it was cold-stacked. The high share of Stacked/Standby is primarily due to winter warm-stacking* of two vessels, in accordance with PGS’ current vessel operation plan. All cold-stacked* vessels are excluded from the statistics from the time of stacking.

PGS will release its Q4 and preliminary full year 2017 results on Thursday February 1, 2018, at approximately 07:00 am Central European Time (CET). A corresponding presentation is scheduled for 09:00 am CET the same day.

