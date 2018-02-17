Philly Shipyard Reports Increased 2017 Results

Operations and Shipping Investments

Vessel Construction

On 20 November 2017, Philly Shipyard delivered Hull 028, the final product tanker in the four-ship order for Philly Tankers, a Jones Act shipping company that is majority-owned (but not controlled) by Philly Shipyard. This vessel was delivered to Kinder Morgan, as assignee of Philly Tankers, ten days before its contract delivery date. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2017, Philly Shipyard was building two containerships under contract with Matson (Hulls 029-030). During Q4 2017, the main engine was installed on Hull 029 and production activities continued on Hull 030.

In addition, during Q4 2017, Philly Shipyard continued design, planning and procurement activities related to the construction of up to four additional state-of-the-art, cost-effective and environment-friendly vessels for the Hawai’i containership trade. By year-end, Philly Shipyard had ordered all major long-lead items for the first pair of these vessels (Hulls 031-032). During Q1 2018, this project was placed on hold and the Letter of Intent (LOI) between Philly Shipyard and TOTE for the construction and sale of these vessels expired in accordance with its terms. For more details regarding this project, please see the Outlook discussion below. While Philly Shipyard continues to actively seek the new orders and capital necessary to build Hulls 031 and 032, the delay it has experienced thus far has caused it, and will continue to cause it, to experience a slowdown of various departments.

Due to this interruption of Philly Shipyard’s building program, it is necessary to temporarily cease certain operations and place some employees in a layoff status. Accordingly, Philly Shipyard has reduced and will continue to adjust its workforce in line with its backlog.

Shipping Investments

In 2015, Philly Shipyard entered into definitive agreements to sell its future interests in the four-ship Philly Shipyard-Crowley joint venture (Hulls 021-024) to a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Marathon).

The closing of the sale of Philly Shipyard’s interest with respect to each of Hulls 021-024 occurred at its delivery. As of the delivery of Hull 024 in Q3 2016, Philly Shipyard had sold all of these joint venture interests to Marathon and recognized all of the income from these sales. Additionally, in 2015, Philly Tankers entered into definitive agreements to sell its four shipbuilding contracts with Philly Shipyard (Hulls 025-028) and related assets to Kinder Morgan. The closing of the sale of Philly Tankers’ shipping assets with respect to each of Hulls 025-028 occurred at its delivery. With the delivery of Hull 028 in Q4 2017, Philly Tankers has successfully divested all of its shipping assets and intends to initiate a liquidation process promptly.

To date, the dividends paid by Philly Tankers to its shareholders total USD 76.7 million (including USD 2.6 million in Q4 2017), and Philly Shipyard’s share of those dividends totals USD 41.2 million, of which USD 39.9 million was received by end of 2017 and USD 1.3 million was received in the beginning of January 2018. On 19 October 2017, Philly Tankers announced that it will not make any further dividend payments before liquidation other than any dividends necessary to cover U.S. tax withholding payments on behalf of its non-U.S. shareholders due at an earlier time. In this announcement, Philly Tankers stated its belief that this is the most cost-efficient and tax-efficient manner to distribute its capital to its shareholders.

Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE)

Philly Shipyard’s 12-month trailing average for its Lost Time Incident Frequency Rate (LTIFR), as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), at the end of Q4 2017 was 0.98 compared to 1.10 at the end of Q4 2016. Philly Shipyard’s 12-month trailing average for its other Recordable Incident Frequency Rate, based on recordable incidents (other than lost time incidents) per 200,000 hours, at the end of Q4 2017 was 4.43 compared to 3.31 at the end of Q4 2016. Philly Shipyard continues to work proactively to further improve safety and reduce the number of incidents at the shipyard.

Financial Information

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Operating revenues and other income for the fourth quarter of 2017 were USD 199.9 million compared to operating revenues and other income of USD 145.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Q4 2017 operating revenues and other income were driven by the delivery by Philly Shipyard of Hull 028 to Kinder Morgan, the related sale by Philly Tankers of its Hull 028 shipping assets to Kinder Morgan (profit and deferred gain from equity-accounted investees) and continued progress on the Matson vessels (Hulls 029-030). In contrast, Q4 2016 operating revenues and other income were primarily driven by the delivery by Philly Shipyard of Hull 025 to Kinder Morgan, the related sale by Philly Tankers of its Hull 025 shipping assets to Kinder Morgan (profit and deferred gain from equity-accounted investees) and continued progress on the Matson vessels (Hulls 029-030).

There was substantially more progress on the Matson project in Q4 2017 than Q4 2016; this difference contributed to the significant increase in operating revenues and other income in Q4 2017 compared to Q4 2016. Net income for Q4 2017 was USD 31.5 million compared to net income of USD 19.3 million for Q4 2016. As previously disclosed, under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), (1) with respect to each of Hulls 021-024, 49.9% of the profit on such vessel was deferred, and the total estimated deferred margin for all four vessels was recognized pro-rata (25% per ship) at delivery, and (2) with respect to each of Hulls 025-028, 100% of the revenue, cost and profit on such vessel was deferred, and the deferred amounts for each vessel were recognized at delivery. This accounting treatment is required for Hulls 021-024 because, at the time the Philly Shipyard-Crowley joint venture was formed, it was contemplated that Philly Shipyard would maintain 49.9% of the economic benefits once the vessels were delivered. This accounting treatment is required for Hulls 025-028 because there were no external customers at the time these contracts were signed and shipbuilding activities commenced.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 was USD 40.4 million compared to EBITDA of USD 34.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in EBITDA was mainly driven by a reduction in the estimate for post-delivery costs for the Philly Tankers vessels delivered earlier in 2017. In addition, the allocated depreciation expense relating to the construction of Hulls 026-028 during 2017 was reclassified to the cost-of-vessels expense line and recognized in Q4 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 was USD 10.0 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of USD 23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the significantly lower margin on the Matson project than the Philly Tankers project. Net financial items in Q4 2017 was a loss of USD 0.4 million compared to a loss of USD 2.5 million in Q4 2016. The loss on account of net financial items in Q4 2017 was mainly due to USD 0.6 million of net interest expense items whereas the loss on account of net financial items in Q4 2016 was mainly due to a USD 2.0 million loss on foreign exchange forward contracts.

Operating revenues and other income in 2017 ended at USD 615.8 million compared to operating revenues and other income of USD 233.6 million in 2016. 2017 full year operating revenues and other income were primarily driven by the delivery by Philly Shipyard of Hull 026, Hull 027 and Hull 028 to Kinder Morgan, the related sale by Philly Tankers of its Hull 026, Hull 027 and Hull 028 shipping assets to Kinder Morgan (profit and deferred gain from equity-accounted investees) and continued progress on the Matson vessels (Hulls 029-030).

In contrast, 2016 full year operating revenues and other income were primarily driven by the delivery by Philly Shipyard of Hull 025 to Kinder Morgan, the related sale by Philly Tankers of its Hull 025 assets to Kinder Morgan, the remaining progress on the Philly Shipyard-Crowley joint venture vessels (Hulls 021-024) along with the sale of the shipping assets pertaining to Hulls 023 and 024 to Marathon and continued progress on the Matson vessels (Hulls 029-030). The main driver for the significant increase in operating revenues and other income in 2017 versus 2016 is that Philly Shipyard recognized 100% of the revenue and other income on three product tankers (i.e., Hulls 026, 027 and 028) in 2017, compared to only one product tanker (i.e., Hull 025) in 2016. Additionally, there was substantially more progress on the Matson project in 2017 than 2016.

Net income for full year 2017 was USD 68.0 million compared to net income of USD 38.7 million for full year 2016. EBITDA for full year 2017 was USD 106.2 million compared to EBITDA of USD 70.4 million for full year 2016. The allocated depreciation expense relating to the construction of Hulls 026-028 during 2017 was reclassified to the cost-of-vessels expense line and recognized in Q4 2017. Adjusted EBITDA in 2017 totaled USD 41.4 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of USD 87.1 million in the same period of 2016. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the significantly lower margin on the Matson project than the Philly Tankers project.

Outlook

Shipbuilding

The contract with Matson (Hulls 029-030) provides for shipbuilding activity with delivery dates through Q1 2019. As of 31 December 2017, Philly Shipyard had an order backlog of USD 187.7 million. Philly Shipyard achieved record high revenues and profits in 2017. The main drivers of the record high revenues were the deliveries of three product tankers (Hulls 026-028) to Kinder Morgan, as well as continued progress on two containerships (Hulls 029-030) for Matson. While there was no profit on the Matson project in 2017, Philly Shipyard recognized 100% of the profit (including profit and deferred gain from equity-accounted investees) on Hulls 026-028 in 2017. In contrast, Philly Shipyard expects it will recognize revenues in 2018 only for the continued progress on the Matson project (Hulls 029-030) and potentially some initial progress on contracts for new vessel construction projects, if and when secured, provided that revenue recognition over time is allowed for such other contracts under the new IFRS 15 standard. The revenues in 2018 will in any case be significantly lower than in 2017.

Philly Shipyard expects that the margin contribution from the Matson project and any other vessel construction projects to be recognized in 2018 will not be significant and will be lower than S,G&A and other overhead costs not allocated to projects for 2018. The key focus area for Philly Shipyard’s operations is continued progress on the containerships under construction for Matson. In addition, the main focus areas for Philly Shipyard’s business are securing new contracts to expand its order backlog beyond Hull 030 and seeking capital to finance the construction of new vessels. As noted in the Vessel Construction discussion above, the delay Philly Shipyard has already experienced in securing this new business and financing has interrupted its building program, causing Philly Shipyard to temporarily halt certain operations and lay-off some employees.

In July 2017, Philly Shipyard and TOTE entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the construction and sale of up to four new, cost-efficient and eco-friendly containerships for the Hawai’i trade, with planned deliveries for the first pair (Hulls 031-032) in 2020 and the second pair (Hulls 033-034) in 2021. In order to support this timetable, and minimize the gap in its shipbuilding activities, Philly Shipyard initiated design, planning and procurement activities for these vessels. However, in January 2018, TOTE announced that its plans to enter the U.S. mainland to Hawai’i containership service are on hold as a result of its Phase 1 technical review of Piers 1 and 2 in Honolulu Harbor. These two piers, along with 40+ acres of adjacent land, had been assigned to TOTE by the Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT) for TOTE’s access and use commencing in 2020, to coincide with the planned start of TOTE’s new operations in Hawai’i. According to TOTE’s release, its preliminary study of the site’s infrastructure indicated that this terminal space will require upgrades and improvements to accommodate TOTE’s new Hawai’i service.

Due to the scope and timing of these upgrades and improvements, the LOI was allowed to expire in accordance with its terms on 31 January 2018. TOTE, however, noted in its release that it continues to be open to working with HDOT to update plans and a timeline for access to a deep-water terminal in Honolulu Harbor that would allow TOTE to launch its new Hawai’i service. Based on these developments, Philly Shipyard’s project to build Hulls 031-034 as containerships was put on hold. Philly Shipyard has suspended substantially all construction-related activities on these vessels. As previously disclosed, Philly Shipyard has placed orders for all major long-lead items for the first pair, enabling a rapid start-up if conditions permit. If these orders were to be cancelled, then the cancellation costs would be substantially lower than the value of the orders placed.

Philly Shipyard intends to resume this project when there is more clarity regarding the new order situation and related capital requirements. Accordingly, Philly Shipyard is exploring alternatives in order to secure contracts and financing for these vessels. In addition, Philly Shipyard is continuing to pursue potential new construction projects for other types of Jones Act vessels. Among other endeavors, Philly Shipyard has teamed with Fincantieri Marine Group and Vard Marine to compete for the detail design and construction of the U.S. Coast Guard’s next generation heavy polar icebreaker. In support of this effort, the team is participating in a government funded industry study to develop a baseline icebreaker design, cost estimate, and project schedule and refine key vessel features and performance requirements.

Shipping

As Philly Shipyard and Philly Tankers completed definitive documentation in 2016 to divest their shipping assets related to Hulls 021-028, they will no longer have exposure to these vessels in service. These transactions streamlined the business and marked a successful conclusion to an innovative plan to invest in eight Jones Act product tankers with an approximate contract value of USD 1.0 billion through the Philly Shipyard-Crowley joint venture (Hulls 021-024) and Philly Tankers (Hulls 025-028). In line with its business strategy, Philly Shipyard will continue to evaluate opportunities to participate in the post-delivery economics of the ships that it constructs.

Full Report

Source: Philly Shipyard