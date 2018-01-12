Port Authority of Thailand Completes Navis N4 Implementation, Improving Real-Time Data Management and Productivity

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced that the Bangkok-based Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has successfully completed its implementation of the N4 terminal system. With the goal of optimizing processes and tracking all activity in real-time, from quay to yard to Container Freight Station to the gate, N4 now allows the terminal to better serve its customers, meeting demands for up-to-the-minute cargo information and greater transparency around container activities.

PAT, a government-owned port, is optimally located in Bangkok and is the only container terminal in the region, which allows the port to capitalize on the large volume of traffic coming through Southeast Asia. The terminal reports 1.5 million TEU annually and average 35 moves per hour. However, despite the impressive amount of cargo handled at the port, PAT was running a computer automated terminal operating system (CATOS), with a separate system and database for each individual operation in the terminal. This resulted in difficulties tracking containers through the various PAT facilities and delays in operational data management reporting. To remedy this, PAT sought out Navis’ expertise to implement a singular system that would provide more robust, detailed and accurate information on each operation being performed at the port. The key to the success of this project was Navis’ work with its local partner SCP to implement N4 with customizations for PAT, to develop the local billing application and to integrate N4 with PAT’s subsystem, as well as the customs and gate systems. For the implementation, more than 1,000 operations personnel at PAT were trained to use N4.

“Like many terminals, Port Authority of Thailand was looking to upgrade from their existing terminal system to one that helps streamline operations and delivers critical performance metrics in real time to further improve decision making that will benefit its customers,” said Mark Welles, Vice President and General Manager, Asia-Pacific, Navis. “The upgrade to N4 will provide PAT with a more comprehensive view of its operations, all in one place, making it easier to pivot on a moment’s notice to keep up with the changing industry dynamics and evolving customer needs. We are eager to help them streamline their operations and help to digitize and modernize their terminals.”

The move to N4 will not only improve productivity at PAT, but demonstrates the port’s support for the government’s ‘Thailand 4.0’ initiative – a state-sponsored economic plan that aims to unlock the country from several past economic challenges and create a value-based economy that is driven by innovation, technology and creativity. “The government of Thailand is committed to developing new growth hubs that will become important centers for trade, investment, regional transportation and strategic gateways to Asia,” said Komol Sribangplinoy, Managing Director of Bangkok Port, PAT. “We are committed to playing a role in the success of Thailand 4.0 and our partnership with Navis to modernize operations is the first step in moving forward to a more innovative and technology-driven future.”

Source: Navis, LLC