Port of Amsterdam: Emission-free vessels receive a 20% discount

Inland navigation vessels with a zero-emission propulsion system receive a 20% discount on the inland harbour dues for the Amsterdam and Zaanstad port waters. This discount is granted to inland navigation vessels with a Green Award Platinum label. Amsterdam and Zaanstad are the first Dutch ports to reward this new label of the Green Award certification scheme. The new regulation enters into effect on 1 January 2018.

Green Award, a certification scheme for inland navigation and sea-going vessels, introduced its Platinum label for zero-emission vessels in mid-December. Green Award certifies vessels with a better environmental performance than the minimum statutory requirements.

The Port of Amsterdam became an Incentive Provider for the certification scheme in 2015, which at the time encompassed Bronze, Silver and Gold labels. Vessels receive a discount of between five percent (Bronze label) and fifteen percent (Gold label). Green Award has now supplemented these with the Platinum label.

Marleen van de Kerkhof, Harbour Master of the Port of Amsterdam, is enthusiastic about this new label. ‘We launched our vision on Clean Shipping on 1 November. Our objective is to promote the introduction of cleaner vessels. The new Platinum label is completely in line with our vision. We expect to welcome the first inland navigation vessel with a zero-emission propulsion system during the course of next year.’

Zero-emission propulsion systems contribute to more sustainable shipping. Vessels with electrical propulsion systems that are powered by batteries or fuel cells, such as hydrogen, do not emit CO2, SOx, NOx or PM – and contribute to the reduction of air pollution levels.

Marleen van de Kerkhof: ‘I hope that other ports will soon join us in supporting this important initiative. We are all striving for cleaner and more sophisticated vessels. This includes Smart Shipping. Our joint efforts will result in the achievement of future-proof shipping.’

Source: Port of Amsterdam