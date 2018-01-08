Port of Amsterdam tariffs to rise 1.11% in 2018

With the approval of the port business organisation ORAM, Port of Amsterdam has decided to increase its port tariffs by 1.11% in 2018.

When setting this figure, account is taken of the level of tariffs in the other ports in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region as well as inflation.

Port dues are the fees charged for using the facilities of a port and are paid by visiting ships, both sea-going and inland. After income from ground leases, this represents the most important source of income for Port of Amsterdam.

Since 2013, it has been normal practice that Port of Amsterdam consults the market in setting these tariffs. The increase in tariffs at Amsterdam is in line with developments in previous years.

Source: Port of Amsterdam