Port of Piraeus: Signing of New Collective Agreement in PPA

P.P.A. S.A. announces the signing of the new Collective Labor Agreement with the employees’ representatives of PPA personnel in accordance with the provisions of Law 1876/1990 and after long negotiations with Labor Unions and PPA Management.

The validity of the new collective agreements is for two years.

As stated by the CEO of PPA SA Capt. Fu Chengqiu, “the new collective labor agreement in conjunction with the new General Staff Regulations ensure the remuneration and working conditions for all employees, contributing positively to the transition of PPA to a new era of growth and prosperity”.



Source: P.P.A. (Piraeus Port Authority)