Port of Salalah handles record general cargo volumes in January 2018

After handling record volumes of 13.58 million metric tons in 2017, the port continued to deliver strong performance in January 2018 by handling 1.55 million metric tons, breaking its previous monthly volume record set just over six months ago. Port of Salalah CEO Andrew Dawes said “Our general cargo services business delivered strong growth in January thanks to the plans our commercial team has in place to help our customers improve their supply chain efficiency.

This growth trajectory is being recognized here in the Sultanate and regionally as best-in-class. It also plays a vital role in the expansion and diversification of the national economy, generating new employment opportunities for our Omani talent. As Oman’s largest port, the Port of Salalah is committed to provide the port infrastructure leadership, service level, capex investment and growth platform that our customers depend on so we constantly improve our port performance and diversify our cargo mix.”

The management of the Port of Salalah is analyzing new business opportunities that fit with the port master plan to grow the shipping & logistics sector in Oman that support the Government’s vision of strengthening the logistics sector as one of the central pillars of economic growth, competitiveness and diversification in the Sultanate of Oman. About the Port of Salalah Strategically located on the trade crossroads between Asia and Europe and serving the markets of East Africa, the Red Sea, the Indian Subcontinent and the Arabian/Persian Gulf – the Port of Salalah offers customers high productivity container terminal operations and general cargo services that are designed to optimize vessel network efficiency and supply chain competitiveness.

APM Terminals operates the facility as part of the company’s global terminal network of high performance ports. Record volumes were handled in 2017 in both the container and the general cargo business with an increase of 18.7 % and 4.2% respectively.

Source: Port of Salalah