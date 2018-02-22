PortXL goes Singapore

PortXL, the ‘world port accelerator’ programme initiated by the Port of Rotterdam Authority, is spreading its wings abroad. After two highly successful editions in Rotterdam, a similar accelerator programme will be launched in Singapore in the near future, no later than early 2019.

PortXL is the only start-up accelerator programme geared specifically toward the Logistics, Maritime and Energy sectors. The programme focuses on start-ups with disruptive, scalable business propositions that can be launched within the space of one year. “Ever since we started in 2015, we have been scouting worldwide for promising start-up enterprises,” explains Port XL’s Managing Director Mare Straetmans. “This allows us to build up a global hub for entrepreneurship.”

And now, according to Straetmans, the programme is ready to take the next step. “We want to offer the programme at multiple locations. This not only allows us to continue attracting the best start-ups; we can also offer more international companies an opportunity to get involved as partners. And finally, this extended network forms an interesting support base for the start-ups’ international expansion.”

The PortXL team decided on Singapore because the port can be seen as Rotterdam’s counterpart as the world’s other major, cutting-edge hub for the Maritime and Logistics sectors. Straetmans: “It is also an important location for many of our existing PortXL partners and forms a good gateway to the fast-growing economic region of Asia.”

PortXL has appointed a new director, Christina Teo, who will be setting up its Singapore operations over the next few months. The first programme is expected to get underway in late 2018 or early 2019.

Source: Port Of Rotterdam