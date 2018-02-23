Positive closing of the Latin American steel market during 2017

The figures of production, consumption and trade market during 2017, closed with increases compared to the previous year, reflecting the recovery of the Latin American steel industry. The steel consumption rose 4% and the steel crude and finished production grew 7% and 4%, respectively versus 2016.

The regional consumption is supplied by 30% of steel imports, growing one percentage point above 2016 (31%). The trade balance of the region remain negative, despite during 2017 the deficit in tons decreased 2% vs 2016.

Production

Crude steel. Latin American and the Caribbean recored 63.9 million tons (Mt) of crude steel in 2017, 7% higher than 2016. Brazil remains as the main producer in the region with 54% of the regional production (34.4 Mt), presenting an annual growth of 10%.

Finished steel. The region produced 52.9 Mt of finished steel, 4% higher than registered in 2016. Brazil is the main producer with 22.4 Mt, 42% of Latin American output. Mexico was the second with 18.7 Mt, with 35%.

Finished steel consumption

During 2017, the region reached 67.3 Mt of finished steel consumption, 4% higher versus 2016 (58.7 Mt). Largest increases in consumption -in absolute and percentage terms- were recorded in Mexico (additional 970 thousand additional, an increase of 4%), Brazil (961 thousand additional tons, up 5%), Argentina (754 thousand additional tons, up 18%) and Peru (385 thousand additional tons, up 13%).

Conversely, in the same period Venezuela, Panama and Bolivia recorded declines of 22%, 17% and 15%, respectively.

From Latin-America’s total steel consumption, 57% corresponds to flat products (37.3 Mt), 41% (26.8 Mt) to long products and 1% to seamless tubes (1.3 Mt).

Trade balance

Imports. In 2017, Latin America imported 20.6 Mt of finished steel, 4% more than imported in 2016 (19.8 Mt). Of this total, 70% corresponds to flat products (14.4 Mt), 27% long products (5.6 Mt) and 3% to seamless tubes (548 thousand tons).

Imports represent 30% of the regional finished steel consumption, which brings about disincentives to the local industry, trade frictions, and threatens jobs.

Exports. Latin American exports of finished steel reached 9.8 Mt, 12% more than 2016 (8.7 Mt). Of this total, 50% are flat products (4.9 Mt), 41% long products (4.0 Mt) and 9% to seamless tubes (882 thousand tons).

Trade deficit. During 2017, the region recorded a finished steel trade deficit of 10.8 Mt. This imbalance is 2% lower than the one observed in 2016 (11.0 Mt).

During the year, Brazil and Argentina were the only countries to maintain a trade surplus of finished steel, 3.5 Mt and 145 thousand tons, respectively. Contrary, the largest deficit was recorded in Mexico (-5.3 Mt), followed by Colombia (-2.1 Mt), Chile (-1.6 Mt) and Peru (-1.4 Mt).

The evolution of trade flows and the balance are shown in Figure 02.

Production January 2018 – Advance Information

Advanced information for January 2018, indicates that crude steel production reached to 5.4 Mt, 5% more than December 2017 and 4% higher than January 2017.

The production of finished steel closed at 4.4 Mt, 3% more than December 2017 and 4% higher than January 2017.

