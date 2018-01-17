Pro Nautas Group acquires Buss Data to provide enhanced digital services to maritime customers

Connectivity and navigation solutions provider Pro Nautas has acquired maritime technology company Buss Data. Buss Data offers IT solutions for cargo shipping, river cruises and port operations, essential for efficiency on board and ashore. The acquisition of Buss Data enables Pro Nautas to expand its range of products and services, alongside enhanced customer support. Together, the companies will focus on growing the digital platform and providing their customers with intelligent data services, powerful insights and analytics.

Buss Data brings technological know-how, expertise and a strong market position. The company’s solutions are used by leading shipping companies and have been installed on more than 1,500 vessels since the company was founded. The wide range of state-of-the-art STAR Applications covers all operational processes of a shipping company, including purchasing, crewing, maintenance, vessel performance, chartering, document management and other software applications. All information is synchronised between ship and shore via a client-server or cloud solutions.

The strategic acquisition of Buss Data strengthens Pro Nautas’ technological capabilities in the rapidly evolving maritime industry. By integrating Buss Data applications with Pro Nautas’ connectivity, navigation & smart maintenance solutions, the company will create a software intelligence platform where operational, technical and commercial data is securely shared in real time among all stakeholders for decision support and operational transparency.

The acquisition brings together two companies whose cultures are based on a customer-first approach. It also reaffirms its commitment to providing clients with faster access to new solutions and technologies and to support them in the process of digital transformation.

Source: Pro Nautas