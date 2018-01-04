Product Tanker Dynamics in Constant Shift

Ship owners active in the product tanker market are looking to capitalize on constantly evolving market dynamics, but a lot of insight will be needed, together with good market reflexes. In a recent weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “for many years the main driver behind the Atlantic product tanker market was gasoline trade into the US. When the gasoline arb opened, freight rates on the UK Continent to US Atlantic Coast (TC2) route usually spiked. However, in recent years, the surge in refinery output in the US and higher stocks has seen import demand ease off. The volatility induced by TC2 in recent years has been limited, with arbitrage opportunities being few and far between, and primarily created by freak events, such as pipeline outages or extreme weather. Shipowners have had to look elsewhere for signs of demand growth in the Atlantic”.

Gibson added that “refined product imports in to West Africa have evolved into one of the key drivers behind the product tanker market and at times, a significant generator of freight volatility. A spike in freight costs back in March and April this year was primarily driven by a surge in import demand into West Africa, whist similarly the spike seen last week was primarily driven by high demand for gasoline in Nigeria ahead of Christmas. In fact, December 2016 saw a similar story, with surging gasoline demand often being observed in the country ahead of Christmas. Demand into the region may have now eased off, following heavy fixture activity in recent weeks, but could soon re-emerge, particularly considering consumer panic buying in recent weeks and expected high consumption over the festive period”.

Meanwhile, “moving further forwards refined product imports into West Africa look set to see continued growth. Outright oil demand in the region is rising, whilst refining capacity additions remain some way off. The biggest threat to product import demand growth into West Africa remains the construction of the 650,000 b/d Dangote refinery near Lagos. Construction work is well underway, with an official completion date scheduled for 2019. However, the actual impact on the tanker market is likely to be somewhat later. Some reports still suggest the swampy ground is still being prepared in many areas of the site, despite some construction (storage tanks) already being evident. At this point in time, 2019 might seem overly optimistic, with any major impact on the markets likely to be a few years later. Key challenges will have to be overcome, with state controlled refining in Nigeria not having the best track record. That being said, Dangote, Africa’s richest man has a proven record in other industrial projects”.

According to Gibson, “in the medium term, shipowners can therefore expect to see continued demand down to West Africa, whilst at times, seasonal trends and erratic demand is likely to support freight volatility, with the run up to Christmas and end of Q1 often being key periods. In the longer term, the threat of expanding refining capacity may pressure regional product tanker demand but right now it remains unclear as to when such capacity will come online”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide