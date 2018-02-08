This week, UK maritime delegations are visiting the United States and Indonesia. Together, they are promoting the UK as the world’s maritime centre.

Whilst the UK has a long history as a maritime nation, today we’re resolutely committed to making sure that we have an equally long and exciting future. As an innovative, modern and high quality competitive maritime centre, we are ready to partner with countries to realise their own maritime ambitions.

Tim Morris, CEO of the UK Major Ports Group represented Maritime UK in the trade mission to Savannah and Charleston along with companies from across the maritime sector, and officials from the FCO and DfT. During the visit he said:

“The UK and USA are two of the world’s leading maritime and trading powers, and this five day trade mission is designed to further strengthen relations between our two countries.”

“Over the course of this week we will discuss how the UK and USA can forge a new trading relationship after we leave the European Union and how we can partner to create tomorrow’s maritime world.

“I’m delighted that joining me in the UK delegation are some of the finest examples of port operators, equipment manufacturers and service providers. Demonstrating the truly unique and complete package the UK brings to the table, and available to our American friends.

“The fact that government are here too demonstrates the strength of commitment and support from the British government for maritime and trade.”

In Indonesia, IMarEST and City of Glasgow College were busy promoting the UK’s world-leading expertise in maritime education and training.

From seafarer training facilities like Fleetwood or City of Glasgow College, to The Costas Grammenos Centre for Shipping Trade and Finance at CASS or the Global Technology Centre at Southampton, the UK offers a vast array of high-quality, innovative and ground-breaking education, training and academic research.

The UK delegation made clear that the UK is ready to partner – and indeed, already is – with Indonesia to help it realise its own maritime ambitions.

Source: Maritime UK