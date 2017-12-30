Pumping Out Of Persia: The Comeback Of Iranian Crude

Iran has the fourth largest proven oil reserves of any country in the world. However, sanctions placed on the country in 2012 due to concerns over their nuclear activities led to Iranian crude oil exports tumbling by more than 50% in just one year. Following the removal of some sanctions in 2016, Iran’s crude exports have returned to levels last seen in 2011, but the future outlook seems increasingly uncertain.

Feeling The Squeeze

Prior to the introduction of US, EU and UN-led sanctions in early 2012, Iran was the world’s third largest exporter of crude oil, exporting around 2.3m bpd and accounting for 6% of global exports in 2011. Around a third of Iranian exports were shipped to Europe in the same year, with the remainder largely being sold to Asian nations. After sanctions came into force, the sale of Iranian crude to the EU was banned altogether, and other major importers required a waiver from the US. As a result, by 2013 Iran had fallen out of the top ten exporting nations, with the country’s crude exports dropping to around 1m bpd in 2H 2012 as flows of Iranian crude into Europe all but ceased, and Asian buyers such as South Korea sought to diversify their supplies.

A Rapid Recovery

However, in 2015, the P5+1 group of countries signed the historic Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), agreeing to alleviate sanctions in return for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme, starting from January 2016. Following the deal, Iranian crude exports rebounded dramatically, expanding by 90% y-o-y in 2016 and accounting for half of annual global seaborne crude trade growth. By early 2017, oil production has risen by around 1m bpd compared to late 2015, supporting a recovery in seaborne crude exports to 2.4m bpd in 1H 2017, edging above the 2011 average of 2.34m bpd. In addition to expanding exports to Asia (most notably to India), Iran’s shipments to Europe grew significantly, with European countries importing around 0.5m bpd of Iranian crude in 1H 2017. About 70% of this volume was imported by Italy and France.

Trouble In Tehran?

A range of monthly data indicates that Iranian crude exports so far this year have largely remained fairly steady in a range of 2.1-2.3m bpd. Tehran has made it clear that it plans to continue ramping up crude output, primarily through development of the oil-rich fields in the West Karoon area. However, the future is not so clear cut. The rapid rebound of Iran’s crude production could call into question their exemption from the OPEC-led deal to cut production, under which the country has been allowed to increase output from the October 2016 baseline by 90,000 bpd to help regain their market share. The outlook has become more uncertain still following President Trump’s decision to decertify the JCPOA, raising the possibility of sanctions being re-imposed, despite lack of support for fresh measures among other world leaders.

So, while Iranian crude exports took a heavy blow in 2012-15, since the lifting of sanctions last year Iran has raised shipments to levels last seen six years ago. However, with geopolitical risks mounting, oil market watchers will certainly be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Source: Clarksons