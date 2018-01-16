QuantiServ introduces robotised laser technology that drastically increases the lifespan of 2-stroke engine pistons

Wärtsilä Services’ Business Line QuantiServ, which offers specialised maintenance and repair services for marine and energy customers that operate equipment by multiple brands, is introducing a new robotised laser cladding technology, revolutionising the reconditioning of large bore pistons in 2-stroke engines.

The new reconditioning process minimises welding, causes less thermal shock to the base material, and replaces the old chromium layer’s galvanic application.

Doubling the lifespan of pistons

“In addition to its environmental efficiency, the new coating extends the piston head’s lifespan and time between overhauls (TBO), compared to conventional chromium layers. We have field-tested the new technology on container vessels, and after 15,000 running hours, the results are very promising, showing excellent running behaviour and very low piston wear rates,” says Ole Pyndt Hansen, Director, QuantiServ. “Based on these tests, we predict that reconditioning the piston by using the new laser cladding process can almost double its lifespan”.

According to Guido Barbazza, Vice President, Emerging Businesses, Wärtsilä Services, “this new technology is one of several innovative steps that can bring the traditional reconditioning processes into the digitalised 21st century, while ensuring the predictability of assets for our customers and supporting the Wärtsilä and QuantiServ vision for setting industry standards for smart and sustainable solutions.”

The new robotized laser cladding technology has been developed in QuantiServ’s Reconditioning knowledge centre in Kruiningen, Netherlands. In 2018, this technology will be cloned and available for our customers in selected QuantiServ remanufacturing workshops globally. The new technology can be utilized for countless other applications in the remanufacturing business as well.

Source: Wärtsilä