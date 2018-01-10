Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Rhine in Germany reopens to river shipping as water level falls

Rhine in Germany reopens to river shipping as water level falls

in International Shipping News 10/01/2018

The river Rhine in Germany was reopened to shipping on Wednesday after a fall in water levels, the German inland navigation authority said.

The river was closed to inland shipping at the beginning of the week after rain and melting snow raised water levels.

High water means vessels do not have enough space to sail under bridges, but drier weather means water levels have dropped enough to enable navigation to resume, an official said.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including minerals, coal and oil products such as heating oil, grains and animal feed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software