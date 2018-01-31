Rolls-Royce to upgrade six offshore vessels with battery packs

Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine has received an order to deliver a battery-powered energy system for six offshore vessels (PSV’s) which have been built by the yard Cosco Guangdong in China.

The delivery includes the Energy Storage Container System (ESSU); an upgrade of the existing Rolls-Royce ship design engineering package to match the new features; an upgrade of the Dynamic Positioning system (DP) and the ACON control system; and the new Rolls-Royce Energy Monitoring system, which will provide a complete overview of energy usage onboard.

Recently SEACOR Marine Holding announced that they have entered a Joint Venture with China Cosco Shipping Group. The new venture, SEACOSCO, has taken over eight offshore vessels which today are laid up by the yard.

The ships were ordered in 2013 and 2014 and their new owners have now decided to give six of the Rolls-Royce designed vessels an environmental upgrade, with an option for a further two. The ambition is to get them to work as fast as possible.

SEACOR, which has its head office in Louisiana, USA, will take full operational responsibility for the vessels and add them to their current fleet.

In a press release from the company earlier this month, John Gellert, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, SEACOR, said: “Combining a proven and advanced design, best in category accommodations, and the innovative Rolls-Royce battery system, these vessels will be highly marketable across all major offshore energy regions worldwide.”

Asbjørn Skaro, Director Digital & Systems – Commercial Marine, Rolls-Royce, said: “We are looking forward to seeing these great vessels in operation and invested in for the future. These are advanced and modern ships, and we strongly believe that the new energy system onboard will make them stand out from the crowd in the market. They will receive an upgrade that benefits both the environment and the economic efficiency of the ships.”

The vessels are of Rolls-Royce UT 771 WP design, and have the characteristic Wave Piercing bow. The bow reduces wave resistance during rough conditions, resulting in a smoother ride than traditional designs, reduced fuel consumption and increased onboard safety.

In addition to having provided the ship design, Rolls-Royce also originally delivered an extensive package of ship equipment and systems to the vessels now being prepared for an environmental upgrade. This new order for six offshore vessels – with an option for further two – follows deliveries or orders for battery systems for seven other vessels.

