Rosneft issues “jumbo” tender to sell Urals and CPC Blend

Russia’s Rosneft has issued a “jumbo” tender to sell Urals and CPC Blend crude oil from the Russian ports in April-September 2018, according to the tender documents published on Rosneft’s website on Friday.

The first round of the tender closes on Feb. 8, but Rosneft may hold the second tour on Feb. 14, the tender invitation says.

The results of the tender will be announced to participants no later than Feb. 28.

Rosneft offered buyers 2.52 million tonnes-6.48 million tonnes of Urals crude oil to be loaded from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk compared to 2.52 million-6.98 million tonnes it offered buyers for loading in October 2017-March 2018.

Rosneft offered 0.48 million-0.96 million tonnes of Urals for loading from Novorossiisk in 80,000-tonne cargoes, less than the previous tender’s offer of 0.48 million-1.44 million tonnes.

Offered Urals volumes loading from Baltic ports and Novorossiisk in 140,000-tonne cargoes were unchanged to the previous tender at 1.2 million-3 million tonnes and 0.84 million-2.52 million tonnes respectively, the document showed.

The company also offered 0.48 million tonnes-1.35 million tonnes of CPC Blend compared to 0.48 million-1.34 million tonnes offered in the previous tender, the document showed.

Trafigura and Total were the winners of Rosneft’s tender for Urals and CPC Blend loading from Russian ports in October 2017 – March 2018.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Edmund Blair)