Rotterdam bunker fuel sales slip 2.6% in Q4

Marine fuel sales at Rotterdam, the world’s third-largest port for bunkering, fell 2.6% in the fourth quarter of last year, compared with the same period a year ago.

Total sales dropped to 2.42 million cu m, the port authority said Friday. Fuel oil sales sank 3.4% to 2.01 million cu m.

The fuel oil total includes sales of ultra-low sulfur fuel oil, a 0.1% sulfur product designed to be cheaper than marine gasoil for use in the emission control area around northern Europe. The port authority does not have exact figures for ULSFO demand at Rotterdam, but has seen market estimates that put it at around 1 million-1.5 million mt, a spokesman said.

MGO and marine diesel oil sales together jumped 1.6% to 387,886 cu m. MGO and MDO now take up 16% of bunker demand at Rotterdam, up from 15% in 2016.

The drop in the fourth quarter took total 2017 sales at the Dutch port to 9.89 million cu m, the lowest level since at least 2006. Sales at Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub, grew by 4.2% last year to a record 50.64 million mt.

Rotterdam’s port authority also reported LNG bunker sales figures for the first time. LNG demand in 2017 climbed to 1,500 mt from just 100 mt a year earlier.

Marine lubricant sales at Rotterdam grew by 6.7% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to 23,623 cu m.

