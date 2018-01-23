Roxtec EMC transits selected for new LNG carriers

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group and power system provider ABB specified Roxtec EMC sealing solutions for the new-build of four LNG carriers.

State-owned Hudong-Zhonghua in Shanghai, China, builds the LNG carriers Pan Asia, Pan America, Pan Europe and Pan Africa for the Queensland Curtis LNG project in Australia. Each vessel will transport 174,000 m3 of liquefied natural gas to different countries.

Preventing multiple risks

Roxtec cable transits are used for the electric propulsion system and the reliquefaction system. The seals combine protection against fire, smoke, gas, water, dust, dirt, vibration and the risk of explosion with elimination of electromagnetic interference, EMI.

Today, vessels have more sophisticated equipment in narrow spaces, which increases the risk of EMI generation. By using strong EMC solutions, it is still possible to ensure reliable operation.

Close partnership

Hudong-Zhonghua and ABB chose the Roxtec EMC sealing system. It is designed to withstand offshore conditions and certified by all major classification societies.

“We had a great time working with Roxtec. When we had an installation problem or special sealing requirements, we got very quick response. Roxtec provided us not only with good quality products, but also with excellent service!” says Mr Ling Xiaoming, head of electric workshop of the PULNG team at Hudong-Zhonghua.

Roxtec transits are openable and have optional spare capacity to simplify upgrades throughout the lifetime of a vessel. The shipbuilders decided to prepare for 30 percent more cables.

