Russia supplies 7.6 mln tonnes of LNG to Japan in 2017

Russia supplied 7.6 mln tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan in 2017, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday. He is taking part in the second meeting of the high-level Russian-Japanese working group.

“By the end of 2017, we delivered 7.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas to Japan, registering some growth of this indicator,” he said.

Japan is the world’s largest buyer of liquefied gas. Its main suppliers are Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Australia and Malaysia. Russia accounts for about 10% of this market.

According to the Central Dispatching Department of the Fuel and Energy Complex, in 2017, export of liquefied natural gas from Russia to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region increased by 5.3% to 15.48 bcm.

Tokyo is now hosting the second meeting of the Russian-Japanese high-level working group. It is also attended by Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Hiroshige Seko.

Source: TASS