Russian Dec coal exports down 57% on month to 15 mil mt; 2017 total up 25%

Russian coal exports in December at 15.08 million mt were 57.4% lower month on month but up 5.9% year on year, the Russian energy ministry said.

November coal exports were revised higher from the original 15.34 million mt figure published by the ministry to 35.36 million mt. The ministry did not give a reason for the dramatic increase in the number.

For the full year 2017, export volumes reached 205.53 million mt, up 25.4% year on year from 163.86 million mt in 2016.

Source: Platts