Russian Dec seaborne oil exports fall 12.1 pct from November

in Freight News 03/01/2018

Russian oil shipped by state pipeline monopoly Transneft to ports for export fell to 2.457 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, or 10.392 million tonnes, from 2.794 million bpd in November.

The following oil export data was supplied by Russia’s Energy Ministry.

Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.

Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.

Pct change vs
                           Dec 17      Nov 17      Dec 16         YTD
Transneft pipeline system  16.995        -7.6        -7.8     216.837
Druzhba pipeline            4.243         0.5        -8.8      51.098
CPC                           n/a         n/a         n/a       0.022
Railway exports               n/a         n/a         n/a         n/a
Seaborne                   10.392       -12.1       -11.8     139.026
Novorossiisk                2.183       -30.3         5.8      30.656
Kozmino                     2.600        -6.8        -7.8      31.711
Primorsk                    3.212        10.7       -23.5      43.982
Ust-Luga                    2.397       -19.9       -11.4      32.678
Delivered to China          2.330         1.3        16.9      26.500

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
