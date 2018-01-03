Russian Dec seaborne oil exports fall 12.1 pct from November

Russian oil shipped by state pipeline monopoly Transneft to ports for export fell to 2.457 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, or 10.392 million tonnes, from 2.794 million bpd in November.

The following oil export data was supplied by Russia’s Energy Ministry.

Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.

Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.

Pct change vs Dec 17 Nov 17 Dec 16 YTD Transneft pipeline system 16.995 -7.6 -7.8 216.837 Druzhba pipeline 4.243 0.5 -8.8 51.098 CPC n/a n/a n/a 0.022 Railway exports n/a n/a n/a n/a Seaborne 10.392 -12.1 -11.8 139.026 Novorossiisk 2.183 -30.3 5.8 30.656 Kozmino 2.600 -6.8 -7.8 31.711 Primorsk 3.212 10.7 -23.5 43.982 Ust-Luga 2.397 -19.9 -11.4 32.678 Delivered to China 2.330 1.3 16.9 26.500

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)