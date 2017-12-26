Russian ESPO crude premium hits highest in over 1-1/2 yrs – sources

Russian ESPO crude premium for February hit the highest in more than 1-1/2 years on strong Asian demand, according to trade sources and Reuters data.

Surgutneftegaz sold six 740,000-barrel cargoes at $4.70-$4.80/barrel (bbl) above Dubai quotes.

Buyers of Surgut’s cargoes loading on Feb. 8-12, 12-16, 16-20, 19-23, 21-25 and 24-28 were not immediately known.

The deals pushed up the month’s average premium to $4.55/bbl, the highest since data recorded on March 2016, Reuters data ESPO-DUB.

Surgut could not be immediately reached for comment.

Brent’s premium to Dubai quotes widened this month, making Russian grades such as ESPO more competitive against crude from the Atlantic Basin, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE and Olga Yagova in MOSCOW; Editing by Himani Sarkar)