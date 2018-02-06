Russian wheat exports up 33.8% year on year to 23.7 million

Russian wheat exports in the first seven months of the 2017-18 marketing year, which began July 1, were up 33.8% year on year to 23.724 million mt, data from the ministry of agriculture showed.

Wheat line-ups each month continued to be fully booked, sources said.

However, the export pace dipped in the latest week, with loadings hit by bad weather, they said, adding weather conditions will likely further scupper loading progress into February.

Around 200,000 mt of wheat were expected to be handled in March, delayed from February, at Novorossiisk, according to a source.

Russian exporters have also shipped 2.739 million mt of corn in the current marketing year, down 4.8% year on year on delayed loadings.

Barley exports totaled 3.675 million mt, up 90%, supported by improved demand from Turkey as authorities removed import duties.

Source: Platts