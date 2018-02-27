Russian wheat exports up 40.6% so far on last marketing year to 26.3 million mt: Ministry

Russian wheat exports from July 1 to February 21 of the 2017-18 marketing year (July-June) rose to 26.254 million mt, up 40.6% on the same period a year earlier, data from the ministry of agriculture showed.

Wheat line-ups each month remain fully booked, sources said. The export pace picked up further in the latest week as ports continue to clear a backlog created by bad weather in January.

Around 200,000 mt of wheat is expected to be handled in March, delayed from February, at Novorossiisk, according to a source.

Nonetheless, with more books needing to be covered on the nearby, the export pace for nearby positions is likely to keep up, sources said.

Prices for 12.5% protein wheat on a FOB basis set a new 33-month high of $204.50/mt Friday, on tightening prompt supply and high replacement costs.

Russian exporters have also shipped 3.075 million mt of corn in the current marketing year, down 2% on the year on delayed loadings and forecasts of a smaller crop, although a percentage point higher on the week as buyers seek alternatives to expensive barley imports.

Barley exports totaled 3.983 million mt, up 100% on the year but only a touch higher on the week as barley imports remain expensive on tightening supply.

Source: Platts