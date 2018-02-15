Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Russia’s Energy Ministry maintains 2018 oil price outlook at $50-60 per barrel

Russia’s Energy Ministry maintains 2018 oil price outlook at $50-60 per barrel

in Oil & Companies News 15/02/2018

Russia’s Energy Ministry has no plans to change its outlook for 2018 average annual oil price, which is currently at $50-60 per barrel, despite its high level now, the Minister Alexander Novak said.

“My outlook is unchanged, my estimations for average [oil] price for 2018 have always been between $50 and $60 [per barrel],” he said.

The price of Brent oil futures with delivery in April 2018 currently stands at $62.34 per barrel on the London’s ICE Futures.

Previously, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said that the current upsurge in the oil price to $70 per barrel is unsustainable and would not last long, adding that oil prices are unlikely to exceed $60 per barrel over the mid-term.
Source: TASS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software