Russia’s Jan idle primary oil refining capacity down mth/mth -ministry

Russia’s idle primary oil refining capacity this month has increased from the original plan by 0.613 million tonnes to 1.062 million tonnes, energy ministry data and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

Idle primary oil refining capacity stood at 1.136 million tonnes in December, the data showed.

In February, idle capacity is seen at 1.218 million tonnes, Reuters calculations showed.

Refining capacity is an indicator of export volumes from the world’s top oil producer and second biggest exporter after Saudi Arabia. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)