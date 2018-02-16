Recent News

  

Russia's Kinef refinery to start high-octane gasoline exports in April – traders

Russia’s Kinef oil refinery, owned by Surgutneftegaz , will being exporting high-octane gasoline from early April once the plant starts up a new gasoline complex, traders said.

Surgutneftegaz was not immediately available for comments, but a source at the company confirmed plans for gasoline exports.

The gasoline complex with annual capacity of 2 million tonnes includes a catalyst reformer unit. The complex would increase the plant’s capacity for high-octane gasoline production to more than 3 million tonnes per year.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova Maxim Nazarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair)

