Russia’s Kinef refinery to start high-octane gasoline exports in April – traders

Russia’s Kinef oil refinery, owned by Surgutneftegaz , will being exporting high-octane gasoline from early April once the plant starts up a new gasoline complex, traders said.

Surgutneftegaz was not immediately available for comments, but a source at the company confirmed plans for gasoline exports.

The gasoline complex with annual capacity of 2 million tonnes includes a catalyst reformer unit. The complex would increase the plant’s capacity for high-octane gasoline production to more than 3 million tonnes per year.

