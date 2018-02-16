Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Russia’s Novak says current oil price is acceptable

Russia’s Novak says current oil price is acceptable

in Oil & Companies News 16/02/2018

The current price of oil is acceptable for Russia, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, saying prices had increased thanks to a global deal to cut oil production.

In an interview with Rossiya-24 state TV channel in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, he also said that oil prices might fluctuate between $50 and $70 per barrel this year.

Oil is trading at around $64 per barrel.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software