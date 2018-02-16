Russia’s Novak says current oil price is acceptable

The current price of oil is acceptable for Russia, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, saying prices had increased thanks to a global deal to cut oil production.

In an interview with Rossiya-24 state TV channel in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, he also said that oil prices might fluctuate between $50 and $70 per barrel this year.

Oil is trading at around $64 per barrel.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)