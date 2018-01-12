Russia’s Novak: will discuss possible exit from OPEC+ deal in Oman

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday ministers from leading OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers could discuss the possibility of a smooth exit from a global oil output cut deal at a meeting in Oman next week.

Novak also said current crude prices near $70 a barrel were short term and global crude markets were not yet balanced.

“We see that the market is becoming balanced. We see that the market surplus is decreasing, but the market is not completely balanced yet and, of course, we need to continue monitoring the situation,” he told reporters.

