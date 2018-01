Russia’s Novatek says gas output down 6.3 pct in 2017

Natural gas output at Russia’s largest non-state gas producer Novatek declined by 6.3 percent to 63.39 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2017, the company said on Tuesday.

Production of liquids, such as gas condensate and crude oil, fell by 5.4 percent from 2016 to 11.77 million tonnes last year, Novatek said. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Oksans Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alexander Smith)