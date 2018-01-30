Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Russia’s Novatek sells first gas condensate cargo from Yamal LNG

Russia’s Novatek sells first gas condensate cargo from Yamal LNG

in Freight News 30/01/2018

Russia’s largest non-state natural gas producer Novatek has sold a first gas condensate cargo from Yamal LNG via a tender, the company and traders said.

“First (gas condensate) cargo of 18,000 tonnes was loaded,” said a Novatek spokesman. Market sources named Vitol as the cargo buyer.

At its peak, Yamal LNG will produce over 1 million tonnes of gas condensate a year.

Novatek owns a 50.1 percent stake in Yamal LNG. France’s Total and China National Petroleum Corp each control 20 percent, while China’s Silk Road Fund owns 9.9 percent.

Yamal LNG started producing liquefied natural gas in December.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software