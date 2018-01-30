Russia’s Novatek sells first gas condensate cargo from Yamal LNG

Russia’s largest non-state natural gas producer Novatek has sold a first gas condensate cargo from Yamal LNG via a tender, the company and traders said.

“First (gas condensate) cargo of 18,000 tonnes was loaded,” said a Novatek spokesman. Market sources named Vitol as the cargo buyer.

At its peak, Yamal LNG will produce over 1 million tonnes of gas condensate a year.

Novatek owns a 50.1 percent stake in Yamal LNG. France’s Total and China National Petroleum Corp each control 20 percent, while China’s Silk Road Fund owns 9.9 percent.

Yamal LNG started producing liquefied natural gas in December.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Adrian Croft)