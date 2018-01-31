Russia’s Sakhalin II LNG plant offers 8 cargoes via tender-sources

Russia’s Sakhalin II liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant is seeking to sell a total of eight cargoes split between two tranches from May 2018 to March 2019, trade sources said.

Four cargoes under the first tranche will be individually offered for May, September, October and February, with pricing to be linked to S&P Global Platts’ so-called Japan Korea Marker (JKM) spot LNG price assessment benchmark, they said.

Four cargoes in the second tranche, offered in May, July, October and March, will be linked to oil prices, they added.

The tender closes on Feb. 9, one of the traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Adrian Croft)