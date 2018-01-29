Russia’s Transneft plans to hike diesel exports via Baltic Sea in 2018

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft plans to increase diesel exports via the Baltic Sea this year to 18.350 million tonnes, up from 15.855 million tonnes in 2017, a company spokesman told Reuters.

He said diesel exports via the port of Primorsk will increase to 15.950 million tonnes from 13.566 million tonnes, while supplies from Vysotsk are seen rising to 2.4 million tonnes this year from the 2.289 million tonnes delivered in 2017.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)