S. Korea should consider restricting imports of U.S. LNG: scholar

A law professor said Tuesday that South Korea should consider restricting imports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) in response to U.S. safeguard measures.

Choi Won-mok, a law professor at Ewha Womans University, also said South Korea can move to impose higher tariffs on U.S. liquefied natural gas.

He made the case in a round table meeting with economic experts on how to deal with U.S. safeguard measures.

The first shipment of U.S. shale gas arrived in South Korea last year under a 2012 deal between Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS) and the Texas-based Cheniere Energy. The deal calls for South Korea’s state-run gas supplier to bring in 2.8 million tons of liquefied gas annually until 2036.

KOGAS estimated its annual imports are worth US$1 billion.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a set of safeguard measures against foreign made, large residential washing machines and solar cells, including those from South Korea.

The measures include a 20 percent tariff on the first 1.2 million units of imported large residential washers and a 50 percent tariff on units exceeding the quota. The below-quota rate goes down to 18 percent and 16 percent in the second and third years, respectively. For units exceeding the quota, the rate goes down to 45 percent and 40 percent.

Choi said the U.S. could take remedy measures against other home appliance and manufacturing sectors beyond washing machines, noting that Trump’s recent decision is a protectionist measure meant to rally his supporters ahead of midterm elections in November.

The professor said South Korean companies should consider filing a complaint with the U.S. Court of International Trade over U.S. safeguard measures, noting that filing a case against Washington at the World Trade Organization has limitations.

Last week, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said it will file a petition with the World Trade Organization against the U.S. decision.

“If South Korea prevails in the trade case at the WTO, there is no other choice but to retaliate under the approval of the WTO if the U.S. does not respect the verdict,” Choi. “Trade retaliation could not be a fundamental solution, considering side-effects it can have on South Korea-U.S. security cooperation.”

