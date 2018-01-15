Recent News

  

S.Korea’s Dec coal imports down 13.9 pct y/y

South Korea’s coal imports fell 13.9 percent to 11 million tonnes in December, compared with a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday.

Total coal imports are composed of steam coal for power generation and coking coal for steel production.

Details of total imports in December are as follows:

(in tonnes/ in $/T)

                              December 2017           December 2016
 Australia               3,461,764/ $117.80      3,779,725/ $132.78
 Indonesia               3,378,563/ $ 67.77      3,257,005/ $ 53.54
 Russia                  1,768,717/ $107.61      2,124,486/ $ 87.41
 Canada                    886,107/ $113.50        813,743/ $172.59
 S.Africa                  850,994/ $ 96.83      1,082,918/ $ 85.83
 Colombia                  276,402/ $105.87        818,972/ $ 85.97
 China                     171,058/ $140.99        389,620/ $  97.1
 United States             130,680/ $176.13        513,048/ $119.88
 Mozambique                 77,000/ $140.43                       -
 Singapore                                -                       -
 New Zealand                              -                       -
                                                                   
 TOTAL                  11,001,285/ $ 99.74     12,779,517/ $ 98.99

Details of South Korea’s coal imports in full-year 2017 are as follows:

(in tonnes/ in $/T)

                      January-December 2017   January-December 2016
 Australia              45,139,251/ $118.94     47,325,862/ $ 78.30
 Indonesia              34,123,502/ $ 61.96     31,156,063/ $ 44.30
 Russia                 22,711,121/ $ 99.55     21,426,080/ $ 66.86
 Canada                 10,268,221/ $146.01      6,544,144/ $101.34
 S.Africa                7,799,990/ $ 92.38      2,195,392/ $ 79.67
 United States           4,239,917/ $168.75      3,765,548/ $ 85.55
 Colombia                3,786,344/ $ 98.69      2,467,551/ $ 77.65
 China                   1,898,331/ $132.78      2,394,762/ $ 83.95
 Mozambique                885,866/ $154.50        229,097/ $ 90.91
 Marshall Is.              160,700/ $ 57.97                       -
                                             
 Austria                   133,477/ $ 90.64        225,321/ $ 66.42
 Saudi Arabia              111,061/ $119.56                       -
                                             
 Hong Kong                  72,391/ $ 55.99        134,933/ $ 81.94
 Liberia                    70,179/ $ 61.16                       -
 New Zealand                63,987/ $132.64         84,703/ $116.67
 Singapore                                -        200,960/ $ 85.84
 Switzerland                              -        166,259/ $ 67.25
 Chile                                    -        151,800/ $ 73.88
                                                                   
 TOTAL                 131,464,338/ $102.64    118,468,475/ $ 68.95

Of the total imports, details of steam coal imports last month are as follows:

(In tonnes / in $/T)

                              December 2017          December 2016
 Indonesia               3,378,563/ $ 96.83     3,257,005/ $ 53.54
 Australia               2,451,974/ $ 67.77     2,285,682/ $ 88.81
 Russia                  1,240,361/ $ 94.43     1,504,960/ $ 68.60
 S.Africa                  850,994/ $ 96.83     1,082,918/ $ 85.83
 Canada                    542,198/ $ 72.49       303,198/ $ 55.70
 Colombia                  274,856/ $104.83       817,699/ $ 85.74
 China                      88,985/ $ 93.17       300,570/ $ 74.25
 United States                            -       123,549/ $ 91.46
 Austria                                  -                      -
                                                                  
 TOTAL                   8,827,931/ $ 84.09     9,675,580/ $ 71.74

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Haejin Choi)

