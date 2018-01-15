S.Korea’s Dec coal imports down 13.9 pct y/y

South Korea’s coal imports fell 13.9 percent to 11 million tonnes in December, compared with a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday.

Total coal imports are composed of steam coal for power generation and coking coal for steel production.

Details of total imports in December are as follows:

(in tonnes/ in $/T)

December 2017 December 2016 Australia 3,461,764/ $117.80 3,779,725/ $132.78 Indonesia 3,378,563/ $ 67.77 3,257,005/ $ 53.54 Russia 1,768,717/ $107.61 2,124,486/ $ 87.41 Canada 886,107/ $113.50 813,743/ $172.59 S.Africa 850,994/ $ 96.83 1,082,918/ $ 85.83 Colombia 276,402/ $105.87 818,972/ $ 85.97 China 171,058/ $140.99 389,620/ $ 97.1 United States 130,680/ $176.13 513,048/ $119.88 Mozambique 77,000/ $140.43 - Singapore - - New Zealand - - TOTAL 11,001,285/ $ 99.74 12,779,517/ $ 98.99

Details of South Korea’s coal imports in full-year 2017 are as follows:

(in tonnes/ in $/T)

January-December 2017 January-December 2016 Australia 45,139,251/ $118.94 47,325,862/ $ 78.30 Indonesia 34,123,502/ $ 61.96 31,156,063/ $ 44.30 Russia 22,711,121/ $ 99.55 21,426,080/ $ 66.86 Canada 10,268,221/ $146.01 6,544,144/ $101.34 S.Africa 7,799,990/ $ 92.38 2,195,392/ $ 79.67 United States 4,239,917/ $168.75 3,765,548/ $ 85.55 Colombia 3,786,344/ $ 98.69 2,467,551/ $ 77.65 China 1,898,331/ $132.78 2,394,762/ $ 83.95 Mozambique 885,866/ $154.50 229,097/ $ 90.91 Marshall Is. 160,700/ $ 57.97 - Austria 133,477/ $ 90.64 225,321/ $ 66.42 Saudi Arabia 111,061/ $119.56 - Hong Kong 72,391/ $ 55.99 134,933/ $ 81.94 Liberia 70,179/ $ 61.16 - New Zealand 63,987/ $132.64 84,703/ $116.67 Singapore - 200,960/ $ 85.84 Switzerland - 166,259/ $ 67.25 Chile - 151,800/ $ 73.88 TOTAL 131,464,338/ $102.64 118,468,475/ $ 68.95

Of the total imports, details of steam coal imports last month are as follows:

(In tonnes / in $/T)

December 2017 December 2016 Indonesia 3,378,563/ $ 96.83 3,257,005/ $ 53.54 Australia 2,451,974/ $ 67.77 2,285,682/ $ 88.81 Russia 1,240,361/ $ 94.43 1,504,960/ $ 68.60 S.Africa 850,994/ $ 96.83 1,082,918/ $ 85.83 Canada 542,198/ $ 72.49 303,198/ $ 55.70 Colombia 274,856/ $104.83 817,699/ $ 85.74 China 88,985/ $ 93.17 300,570/ $ 74.25 United States - 123,549/ $ 91.46 Austria - - TOTAL 8,827,931/ $ 84.09 9,675,580/ $ 71.74

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Haejin Choi)