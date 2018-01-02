S.Korea’s Dec crude oil imports down 3.0 pct y/y – preliminary data

Recent News

  

in Freight News 02/01/2018

South Korea’s crude oil imports fell 3.0 percent in December from a year earlier to 96.8 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Monday.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures are as follows:

(In millions of barrels)

Dec 2017            Nov 2017*             Dec 2016*

Crude Oil            96.8                        94.7                           99.8

* Actual import figures

The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total crude imports in November increased 3.3 percent to 94.7 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC data last month.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

