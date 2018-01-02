S.Korea’s Dec crude oil imports down 3.0 pct y/y – preliminary data
South Korea’s crude oil imports fell 3.0 percent in December from a year earlier to 96.8 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Monday.
Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures are as follows:
(In millions of barrels)
Dec 2017 Nov 2017* Dec 2016*
Crude Oil 96.8 94.7 99.8
* Actual import figures
The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total crude imports in November increased 3.3 percent to 94.7 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC data last month.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)