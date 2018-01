S.Korea’s EWP buys 70,000 T coal for May

Korea East West Power Co Ltd (EWP) bought 70,000 tonnes of coal for May delivery via a spot tender that closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said on Friday.

The source declined to give price and supplier details.

Other details are as follows:

TONNES (M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) ORIGIN 70,000 min. 4,600 kcal/kg Indonesia

*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuna Park; Editing by Sunil Nair)