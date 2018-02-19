S.Korea’s January coal imports down 2.8 pct y/y

South Korea’s coal imports fell 2.8 percent to 11.7 million tonnes in January compared with a year ago, according to customs data released this week during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Total coal imports are composed of steam coal for power generation and coking coal for steel production.

Details of total imports in January are as follows: (in tonnes/in $/T) January 2018 January 2017 Australia 3,987,470/ $130.08 3,519,996/ $128.97 Indonesia 3,137,163/ $ 67.02 3,472,560/ $ 58.54 Russia 1,705,279/ $113.06 1,706,388/ $102.19 Canada 1,069,639/ $133.55 1,028,841/ $159.31 S.Africa 591,792/ $ 99.30 781,474/ $ 93.78 Colombia 447,423/ $105.30 877,930/ $ 97.77 United States 431,507/ $132.76 345,889/ $172.59 China 179,839/ $130.23 196,385/ $ 89.50 New Zealand 65,752/ $138.82 - India 57,900/ $ 72.21 - Mozambique - 76,997/ $177.38 TOTAL 11,673,764/ $108.32 12,006,460/ $103.74 Of the total imports, details of steam coal imports last month are as follows: (in tonnes/in $/T) January 2018 January 2017 Indonesia 3,137,163/ $ 67.02 3,472,560/ $58.54 Australia 2,591,225/ $103.33 2,149,485/ $88.66 Russia 1,219,929/ $101.55 1,235,270/ $84.04 S.Africa 591,792/ $ 99.30 781,474/ $93.78 Canada 571,968/ $ 72.86 453,305/ $56.45 Colombia 444,369/ $104.02 877,433/ $97.68 United States 163,902/ $ 73.12 - China 116,039/ $ 92.84 171,385/ $68.92 India 57,900/ $ 72.21 - TOTAL 8,894,287/ $ 87.19 9,140,913/ $75.93

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Tom Hogue)