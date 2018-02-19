Recent News

  

S.Korea’s January coal imports down 2.8 pct y/y

South Korea’s coal imports fell 2.8 percent to 11.7 million tonnes in January compared with a year ago, according to customs data released this week during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Total coal imports are composed of steam coal for power generation and coking coal for steel production.

 Details of total imports in January are as follows: 
    
    (in tonnes/in $/T) 
                               January 2018            January 2017
 Australia               3,987,470/ $130.08      3,519,996/ $128.97
 Indonesia               3,137,163/ $ 67.02      3,472,560/ $ 58.54
 Russia                  1,705,279/ $113.06      1,706,388/ $102.19
 Canada                  1,069,639/ $133.55      1,028,841/ $159.31
 S.Africa                  591,792/ $ 99.30        781,474/ $ 93.78
 Colombia                  447,423/ $105.30        877,930/ $ 97.77
 United States             431,507/ $132.76        345,889/ $172.59
 China                     179,839/ $130.23        196,385/ $ 89.50
 New Zealand                65,752/ $138.82                       -
 India                      57,900/ $ 72.21                       -
 Mozambique                               -         76,997/ $177.38
                                                                   
 TOTAL                  11,673,764/ $108.32     12,006,460/ $103.74
 
    Of the total imports, details of steam coal imports last month are as follows: 
    
    (in tonnes/in $/T) 
                               January 2018           January 2017
 Indonesia               3,137,163/ $ 67.02      3,472,560/ $58.54
 Australia               2,591,225/ $103.33      2,149,485/ $88.66
 Russia                  1,219,929/ $101.55      1,235,270/ $84.04
 S.Africa                  591,792/ $ 99.30        781,474/ $93.78
 Canada                    571,968/ $ 72.86        453,305/ $56.45
 Colombia                  444,369/ $104.02        877,433/ $97.68
 United States             163,902/ $ 73.12                      -
 China                     116,039/ $ 92.84        171,385/ $68.92
 India                      57,900/ $ 72.21                      -
                                                                  
 TOTAL                   8,894,287/ $ 87.19      9,140,913/ $75.93

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

