Safe Bulkers Fourth Quarter Net Revenues Up by 34%

Safe Bulkers, Inc., an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months period ended December 31, 2017.

Summary of Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 34% to $42.4 million from $31.7 million during the same period in 2016.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $86.6 million as compared to $4.6 million, during the same period in 2016. Adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $5.5 million as compared to Adjusted net loss of $4.1 million, during the same period in 2016.

EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter of 2017 amounted to loss of $68.1 million as compared to earnings of $13.1 million during the same period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA3 for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 76% to $23.9 million from $13.6 million during the same period in 2016.

Loss per share4 and Adjusted earnings per share4 for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $0.88 and $0.02 respectively, calculated on a weighted average number of 101,531,352 shares, as compared to a Loss per share of $0.09 and Adjusted loss per share of $0.09 during the same period in 2016, calculated on a weighted average number of 87,364,672 shares.



Summary of Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 Results

Net revenues for the twelve months of 2017 increased by 35% to $148.0 million from $109.8 million during the same period in 2016.

Net loss for the twelve months of 2017 was $84.7 million as compared $56.0 million, during the same period in 2016. Adjusted net loss for the twelve months of 2017 was $1.7 million as compared to $36.2 million, during the same period in 2016.

EBITDA for the twelve months of 2017 decreased to loss of $8.4 million as compared to earnings of $15.6 million during the same period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2017 increased by 110% to $74.7 million as compared to $35.5 million during the same period in 2016.

Loss per share and Adjusted loss per share for the twelve months of 2017 were $0.98 and $0.16, respectively, calculated on a weighted average number of shares of 100,932,876, as compared to loss per share of $0.83 and Adjusted loss per share of $0.59 during the same period in 2016, calculated on a weighted average number of shares of 84,526,411.

Redemption of Series B Preferred Shares

In January 2018, the Company announced the redemption, on February 20, 2018, of all outstanding 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares“) at redemption price of $25.00 per Series B Preferred Share plus all accumulated and unpaid dividends until the redemption date, (redemption date excluded). There are currently 379,514 issued and outstanding Series B Preferred Shares.

Fleet and Employment Profile

In December 2017, the Company took delivery of Agios Spyridonas, a second-hand, 92,000 dwt, South Korean 2010 built, dry-bulk, Post-Panamax class vessel, sistership of our two existing Post-Panamax class vessels, at an attractive price. The acquisition was financed from cash on hand.

As of February 9, 2018, our operational fleet comprised of 39 drybulk vessels with an average age of 7.6 years and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.5 million dwt. Our fleet consists of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels and 3 Capesize class vessels, all built 2003 onwards. Upon delivery of our last contracted drybulk newbuild Kamsarmax class vessel, scheduled for 2018, and assuming no additional vessel acquisitions or disposals, our fleet will comprise of 40 vessels, 11 of which will be eco-design vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.6 million dwt.

Order book, newbuilds capital expenditure requirements and liquidity

As of December 31, 2017, the remaining order book of the Company consisted of one newbuild vessel; our wholly-owned subsidiary Pinewood Shipping Corporation has contracted to acquire Hull No. 1552, with scheduled delivery date in June 2018.

As of December 31, 2017, the aggregate remaining capital expenditure, relating to the purchase consideration of newbuilds, amounted to $27.6 million payable within 2018.

As of December 31, 2017, we had secured $16.9 million of preferred equity financing for Hull 1552 and had the capacity to borrow against two unencumbered vessels.

As of December 31, 2017, we had liquidity of $68.7 million consisting of $58.4 million in cash and bank time deposits and $10.3 million in restricted cash.

As of February 9, 2018, the aggregate remaining capital expenditure, relating to the purchase consideration of newbuilds, amounted to $27.1 million payable within 2018.

As of February 9, 2018, we had liquidity of $79.5 million consisting of $70.9 million in cash and bank time deposits and $8.6 million in restricted cash, in addition to $16.9 million of financing arrangements, and the capacity to borrow against two unencumbered vessels.

Dividend Policy

The Board of Directors of the Company has not declared a dividend to its common stock holders for the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company had 101,535,996 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of February 9, 2018.

The Company declared in January a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE:SB.PR.B), on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE:SB.PR.C) and on its 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE:SB.PR.D) for the period from October 30, 2017 to January 29, 2018 payable on January 30, 2018 to the respective shareholders of record as of January 23, 2018.

The declaration and payment of dividends, if any, will always be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company. The timing and amount of any dividends declared will depend on, among other things: (i) the Company’s earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and available sources of liquidity; (ii) decisions in relation to the Company’s growth and leverage strategies; (iii) provisions of Marshall Islands and Liberian law governing the payment of dividends; (iv) restrictive covenants in the Company’s existing and future debt instruments; and (v) global economic and financial conditions.

Management Commentary

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, said: “Safe Bulkers Inc., has become profitable on adjusted basis for the first time after several quarters, and we believe has one of the most competitive break-even points in the industry. We continue to use our cash from operations to further improve our capital structure, while in parallel we have invested in one second hand vessel creating intrinsic value for our common shareholders.”

Source: Safe Bulkers Inc.