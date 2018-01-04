SafeSTS to establish a Brazilian operation

With oil production in Brazil continuing to rise, SafeSTS, the international lightering company owned by Future Marine Services, is forming a Brazilian company, SafeSTS Ltda, in response to the growing demand for ship-to-ship transfers to support the country’s soaring oil exports.

The bulk of oil production comes from offshore fields in the deep waters of the Campos and Santos basins off Brazil’s south east coast, for which the huge Acu Port in Rio de Janeiro is well located.

Managing Director Yvonne Mason is looking forward to the new subsidiary’s first operations taking place early in 2018, saying:

“Our clients have responded very positively to our plans for a Brazilian operation, with our knowledge and expertise being expected to play an important role in undertaking the increasing number of STS operations scheduled for 2018 and beyond. “My marine colleagues Captains Robert Gilchrist and Clive Hurford will be establishing all the quality assurance and HSE systems and procedures to ensure that all our STS operations are undertaken at the highest levels of safety and efficiency.”

H aving just announced a 30% year-on-year growth in its 2016/17 financial performance, SafeSTS believes that its activities in South America will make an important contribution to its 2017/18 financial year results.

Source: SafeSTS