Sale of Crystal Nordic to Essberger Tankers

Nordic Tankers and Embarcadero Maritime (a joint venture between Borealis Maritime and KKR) have signed and closed an agreement to sell the jointly held company Crystal Nordic to John T. Essberger in Hamburg, a leading owner and operator of chemical tankers in Europe. Crystal Nordic was established following the combination of Nordic Tankers’ inter-European stainless steel chemical tanker business with Crystal Pool in 2015. The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial information.

Crystal Nordic is a Danish headquartered chemical tanker operator, owning 14 ships between 4,000 and 12,000 DWT, serving customers primarily in Northern Europe. Since inception in 2015, Crystal Nordic under the management of Managing Director Jan Eghøj has developed positively and grown its business portfolio significantly. The company is owned 50/50 by Nordic Tankers and Embarcadero Maritime. Nordic Tankers is a Triton Fund III Portfolio Company.

Essberger Tankers is a leading owner and operator of chemical tankers in Europe. The company’s fleet consists of 23 vessels capable of carrying a wide range of different chemicals. With its long history, Essberger Tankers is a trusted name in its field of business.

“We are of the opinion that John T. Essberger will be a very good owner of Crystal Nordic and thus enhance the service and flexibility offered to the customers”, says Per Sylvester Jensen, Chairman of Crystal Nordic.

Source: Nordic Tankers