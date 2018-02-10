Samsung Heavy Industries Wins Orders of Six ‘Neo Panamax’ Vessels

Samsung Heavy Industries received an order to build eight 12,000-TEU container ships of from an Asian shipowner.

Samsung Heavy Industries announced on February 8 that the company received an order to build eight 12,000-TEU container ships of from an Asian shipowner.

The vessels ordered this time are ‘Neo Panamax’ vessels with a length of 334m and a width of 48.4m, and will be delivered by May 2021.

Neo Panamax refers to a vessel capable of passing through the Panama Canal which opened in June of 2016 with an extended width of 49m. Panamax before the canal’s extension and opening refers to a ship with a width of less than 32 meters (5000-TEU container ship).

In addition, Samsung Heavy Industries recently booked an order for an LNG tanker from an LNG tanker operating company for about 210 billion won (US$189 million), surpassing one trillion won (US$900 million) in total order receipts this year on a cruise to the order goal of this year.

Source: Business Korea