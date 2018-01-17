Sanchi tanker – a message from IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim

“Following confirmation that the oil tanker Sanchi has now sunk, after the collision off the coast of China, our thoughts and hopes remain with the seafarers still missing. Our deepest condolences go to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.

“I would like to commend all those involved in the international search and rescue operations and the efforts to battle the fire and contain pollution from the ship.

“This is an ongoing situation which we are monitoring. Although the vessel has sunk, efforts to contain the pollution continue. IMO stands ready to offer any technical assistance that may be needed.

“In the longer term, a full investigation into this incident is expected and the results and findings will be brought to IMO so that we can do whatever may be necessary to reduce the chances of such an incident happening again.”

Source: IMO