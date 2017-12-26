Saudi shipping giant appoints new CEO to drive growth

Saudi-based shipper Bahri has appointed Abdullah Aldubaikhi as the company’s new CEO, effective January 1, 2018.

As Bahri’s new CEO, Aldubaikhi will be responsible for setting and overseeing the implementation of Bahri’s core strategic direction to further cement its global leadership position in the maritime industry, the company said in a statement.

It added that he will lead the company’s expansion into new growth markets while seeking new revenue streams.

“Abdullah Aldubaikhi’s appointment as Bahri’s new CEO comes at a time when the company is gearing to enter a new phase of expansion and development on the back of our phenomenal growth over the past few months,” said Abdulrahman M Al-Mofadhi, chairman of Bahri.

Aldubaikhi added: “My immediate priority will be charting short and long-term goals for Bahri while strengthening the company’s commitment to the Saudi Vision 2030 and ensuring a positive impact on the continued growth of the global maritime sector through ambition and innovation.”

A Saudi national, Aldubaikhi joins Bahri from Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC). He has also held senior management at Afwaf Investment, Awalnet, and DowLog Technology Company, which he co-founded in 1993.

He holds an Executive MBA from the University of Oxford in the UK, and a BSc degree in Electrical Engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Arabian Business