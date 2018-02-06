Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Trims its Losses As Dry Bulk Improved

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share on the Company’s common stock.

Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $1.1 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share. For the same period in 2016, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $20.6 million, or $0.29 loss per diluted share. Total vessel revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2017 were of $51.1 million, compared to $26.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2016 were $22.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $59.7 million, or $0.83 loss per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $124.8 million, or $2.22 loss per diluted share for the prior year. EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 were $35.3 million and a loss of $45.7 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $41.6 million, or $0.57 adjusted loss per diluted share, which excludes the impact of a write down of assets held for sale of $17.7 million and a write off of deferred financing costs on the credit facility related to those specific vessels of $0.5 million. For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $99.9 million, or $1.78 adjusted loss per diluted share, which excludes a loss/write off of vessels and assets held for sale of $12.4 million, the write off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities that will no longer be used of $2.5 million and a charterhire contract termination fee of $10.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 were $53.5 million and a loss of $20.8 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

TCE Revenue

TCE Revenue Earned during the Fourth Quarter of 2017

Our Kamsarmax fleet earned $12,605 per day

Our Ultramax fleet earned $10,886 per day

Voyages Fixed thus far for the First Quarter of 2018

Kamsarmax fleet: approximately $13,300 per day for 74% of the days

Ultramax fleet: approximately $9,800 per day for 63% of the days

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of February 2, 2018, the Company had approximately $69.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Recent Significant Events

Vessel Acquisitions

The Company acquired nine Chinese built Ultramax dry bulk vessels in two separate transactions for a total consideration of $207.0 million, of which $186.7 million was paid in cash and $20.3 million was in the form of the Company’s common stock. Two of the vessels were built in 2014, four were built in 2015, one was built in 2016, and two were built in 2017. All nine vessels were delivered to the Company as of December 31, 2017.

The Company also entered into an agreement to purchase one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel for $25.5 million, of which $18.8 million remains unpaid at December 31, 2017. The Kamsarmax vessel is a resale unit which is expected to be delivered from Jiangsu New Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co Ltd in China in the second quarter of 2018.

Liquidity and Debt

Share Repurchase Program

The Company repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock under the Board of Directors authorized stock repurchase program at a cost of approximately $11.0 million, or at an average cost of $7.51 per share, which was funded from available cash resources. As of February 2, 2018, approximately $39.0 million of the $50.0 million authorized remains available for the repurchase of the Company’s common stock in open market or privately negotiated transactions. The specific timing and amounts of any repurchases will be in the sole discretion of management and may vary based on market conditions and other factors and the Company is not obligated under the terms of the program to repurchase any of its common stock. The authorization has no expiration date.

Senior Notes Repurchase Program

In December 2016, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $20.0 million of the Company’s outstanding 7.5% Senior Notes due in 2019, or Senior Notes, in open market or privately negotiated transactions. The specific timing and amounts of the repurchases, which will be funded by available cash, will be in the sole discretion of management and vary based on market conditions and other factors. This authorization has no expiration date. As of February 2, 2018, the entire $20.0 million remains available.

Dividend

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors declared and the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share totaling approximately $1.5 million.

Today, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on or about March 15, 2018, to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2018. As of February 2, 2018, 77,141,140 shares were outstanding.

$38.7 Million Credit Facility

On December 13, 2017, the Company entered into a senior secured credit facility for up to $38.7 million (the “$38.7 Million Credit Facility”), which was used to finance a portion of the purchase price of three Ultramax vessels acquired in the fourth quarter of 2017. The facility has a maturity date of December 13, 2022 and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.85% per annum. This facility is secured by, among other things, a first preferred mortgage on the three Ultramax vessels and guaranteed by each vessel owning subsidiary. The entire $38.7 million available under the credit facility was drawn down, all of which remains currently outstanding.

$85.5 Million Credit Facility

On December 5, 2017, the Company entered into a senior secured credit facility for up to $85.5 million (the “$85.5 Million Credit Facility”), which was used to finance a portion of the purchase price of six Ultramax vessels acquired in the fourth quarter of 2017. The facility has a maturity date of February 15, 2023 and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.85% per annum. This facility is secured by, among other things, a first preferred mortgage on the six Ultramax vessels and guaranteed by each vessel owning subsidiary. The entire $85.5 million available under the credit facility was drawn down, all of which remains currently outstanding.

$19.6 Million Lease Financing

On October 20, 2017, the Company entered into a financing transaction in respect of one of its Kamsarmax vessels with unaffiliated third parties involving the sale and leaseback of the SBI Rumba (the “$19.6 Million Lease Financing”), a 2015 Japanese built Kamsarmax vessel, for consideration of approximately $19.6 million. As part of the transaction, the Company will make monthly payments of $164,250 under a nine and a half year bareboat charter agreement with the buyers, that the Company could extend for a further six months. The cost of the financing is equivalent to an implied fixed interest rate of 4.23% for 10 years. The agreement also provides the Company with options to repurchase the vessel beginning on the fifth anniversary of the sale through the end of the agreement.

$409 Million Credit Facility

During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company drew down the $79.0 million available to it under the revolving line of credit available under the $409 Million Credit Facility. As of February 2, 2018, the Company is fully drawn on this facility.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Compared to the Three Months Ended December 31, 2016

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $1.1 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share. For the same period in 2016, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $20.6 million, or $0.29 loss per diluted share. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarters of 2017 and 2016 were $22.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures).

Total vessel revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were of $51.1 million, an increase of $24.3 million from $26.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Our TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $51.0 million, an increase of $24.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2016. During the fourth quarter of 2017, a large percentage of our fleet was positioned within the Atlantic basin allowing us to capitalize on the strong coal and petroleum coke volumes to the North Atlantic, while reducing the impact of the announced restrictions on Chinese coal imports.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $43.2 million compared to $40.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we took delivery of nine Ultramax vessels, which contributed approximately $2.0 million in operating expenses, consisting primarily of takeover costs and other vessel operating expenses.

Vessel revenue for our Ultramax Operations increased to $30.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2017 from $16.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2016.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for our Ultramax Operations was $30.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and was associated with a day-weighted average of 29 vessels owned and one time chartered-in vessel, compared to $16.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, which was associated with a day-weighted average of 26 vessels owned. TCE revenue per day was $10,886 and $7,238 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. Our Ultramax fleet benefitted due to the fleet positional strategy in place for the fourth quarter of 2017, which was weighted towards the Atlantic. This enabled us to take advantage of the strong coal and petroleum coke export volumes, while avoiding the downside risk in the Pacific from coal import regulations instituted by Chinese Authorities.

Our Ultramax Operations vessel operating costs were $14.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, including approximately $1.2 million of takeover costs (primarily attributable to the nine vessels acquired in the period) and contingency expenses and related to 29 vessels owned, on average during the period. Vessel operating costs for the prior year period were $12.0 million and related to 26 vessels owned, on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding other non-operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $4,749.

Charterhire expense for our Ultramax Operations was approximately $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, and relates to the vessel we have time chartered-in at $10,125 per day since the end of the third quarter of 2017.

Ultramax Operations depreciation increased to $7.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2017 from $6.8 million in the prior year period reflecting the increase in our weighted average vessels owned to 29 from 26.

General and administrative expense for our Ultramax Operations was $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. The increase was due to an increase in administrative service fees, reflecting the growth of our fleet.

Vessel revenue for our Kamsarmax Operations increased to $20.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2017 from $10.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2016.

TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for our Kamsarmax Operations was $20.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and was associated with a day-weighted average of 18 vessels owned, compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, which was associated with a day-weighted average of 15 vessels owned and two vessels time chartered-in. TCE revenue per day was $12,605 and $7,401 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. Our Kamsarmax vessels were able to benefit from their positioning in the Atlantic basin at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2017 allowing us to take advantage of the strong coal volumes to the North Atlantic.

Kamsarmax Operations vessel operating costs were $8.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, including approximately $0.5 million of takeover costs and contingency expenses, related to 18 vessels owned, on average during the period. Vessel operating costs for the prior year period were $7.0 million and related to 15 vessels owned, on average during the period. Daily operating costs excluding takeover and other non-operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $4,943.

In the three months ended December 31, 2017 no Kamsarmax vessels were time chartered-in. During the prior year period, two Kamsarmax vessels were time chartered-in resulting in charterhire expense of $2.6 million.

Kamsarmax Operations depreciation increased to $5.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2017 from $3.8 million in the prior year period reflecting the increase in our weighted average vessels owned to 18 from 15.

General and administrative expense for our Kamsarmax Operations was $0.3 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016. The expense consists primarily of administrative services fees.

Corporate

Certain general and administrative expenses we incur and all of our financial expenses are not attributable to a specific segment. Accordingly, these costs are not allocated to any of our segments. Corporate related expenses were $14.3 million in both the fourth quarters of 2017 and 2016. A decrease in restricted stock amortization resulting from run-off of prior year grants was offset by an increase in financial expenses due to an increase in the LIBOR rate, higher levels of debt and the cessation of the capitalization of interest.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2016

For 2017, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $59.7 million, or $0.83 loss per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $124.8 million, or $2.22 loss per diluted share for the prior year. EBITDA for 2017 and 2016 were $35.3 million and a loss of $45.7 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For 2017, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $41.6 million, or $0.57 adjusted loss per diluted share, which excludes the impact of a write down of assets held for sale of $17.7 million and a write off of deferred financing costs on the credit facility related to those specific vessels of $0.5 million. For 2016, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $99.9 million, or $1.78 adjusted loss per diluted share, which excludes a loss/write off of vessels and assets held for sale of $12.4 million, the write off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities that will no longer be used of $2.5 million and a charterhire contract termination fee of $10.0 million.

Total vessel revenues for 2017 were $162.2 million, an increase of $83.8 million from $78.4 million in 2016. Our TCE revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for 2017 was $161.8 million, an increase of $83.3 million from 2016. The increase in TCE revenue is attributable to rate increases throughout the year, a sustained increased in demand across all bulk sectors, regions and commodities, as well as a reduction in tonnage supply. We also experienced an increase in revenue days associated with the growth of our fleet.

Total operating expenses for 2017 were $187.8 million compared to $179.1 million in 2016, which included $17.7 million and $12.4 million, respectively, related to asset disposals (as described above). The year over year increase is primarily due to an $18.6 million increase in vessel operating costs resulting from the increase in the size of our fleet.

Source: Scorpio Bulkers Inc.