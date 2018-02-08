Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 6.9 million tonnes of cargo in 2017, up 4% Y-o-Y

In 2017, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb, part of UCL Holding) handled 6.9 million tonnes of cargo, up 4%, year-on-year. The company attributes the strong results to increased general and containerized cargo traffic.

SP SPb increased transshipment of general cargo by 1% to 6.3 million tonnes. In particular, volumes of ferrous metal leaped by 20% to 3.6 million tonnes with increased shipments of steel to the port from iron and steel companies, clients of SP SPb. Besides, the port and terminal operator attracted a new large steel exporter – EVRAZ NTMK JSC. To meet the growing cargo flow Sea Port of St. Petersburg has completed rehabilitation of the port infrastructure including modernization and construction of new storage facilities for general cargo, overhaul of access roads and upgrade of equipment. As the result, SP SPb could intensify transshipment of ferrous metal.

Thanks to commissioning by SP SPb of two specialized indoor warehouses, handling of wood pellets surged by 35% to 294,000 tonnes in 2017. Availability of port infrastructure required for transshipment of pellets enabled exporters increase their shipments through engaging new Russian manufacturers and expanding their footprint in the rising market of biofuels in Europe.

In the reporting period, SP SPB slightly decreased transshipment of non-ferrous metal (by 9% to 1.4 million tonnes) and metal scrap (by 8% to 600,000 tonnes) due to reduced exports by suppliers of this cargo.

In 2017, the flow of mineral fertilizers in big bags remained at the level of the previous year — more than 270,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, transshipment of bulk mineral fertilizers plunged three times to 39,000 tonnes because of its shifting to dedicated terminals of the Baltic Sea.

Total transshipment of dry bulk cargo via the berths of the company decreased by 8%, year-on-year, to 226,000 tonnes.

In the reporting period, considerable growth (by 60%) was demonstrated in the segment of container handling to 33,644 TEUs (or 295,000 tonnes). The results were attributed to the development of a container service offering additional container handling options. Container line Sea Connect operates at Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg from December 2016.

In 2017, SP SPb was also handling project, oversize, heavylift cargo, agricultural products, timber, food, Ro-Ro and other types of freight which showed mixed trends amid different market situations.

Total exports from SP SPb grew by 6% to 6.5 million tonnes while imports fell 12% to 400,000 tonnes. Exports accounted for 94% of the company’s total throughput, imports — for 6%.

Source: Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC