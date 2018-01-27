Shake-Up On The Supply Side? The Crude Exports Outlook

In 2017, global crude trade is estimated to have grown by 2.6%, reaching 40.1m bpd. Looking to 2018, as always there are a wide range of factors shaping the outlook. Whilst there do exist some risks on the demand side, this year there appear to be particularly prominent and numerous supply-side factors that have the potential to notably alter crude trade patterns. So, what are the factors to look out for?

How Low Will They Go?

Firstly, there are risks to the outlook for Venezuelan exports. Venezuela’s crude exports are estimated to have fallen almost 10% to 1.4m bpd in 2017 as their worsening financial situation led to state-owned PDVSA unable to pay debts and fund operations. The ongoing difficulties the country faces fuel the current expectation that Venezuelan crude exports will again fall notably, by over 20%, in 2018. However, the possibility remains of the country entering into full default, and exports dropping even more significantly.

Unrest In Africa?

There is also uncertainty in the outlook for exports from Nigeria and Libya. In 2017, these countries helped to boost global crude trade growth, with their combined exports rising by 26% to 2.4m bpd as Nigeria recovered from attacks in late 2016 and Libya bounced back from disruption following the outbreak of civil war. Current expectations are for another year of growth, with the two countries’ combined crude exports expected to expand by 6% in 2018. In Libya, if there is less disruption than currently anticipated, exports could grow by more than predicted. However, with militant groups historically targeting oil infrastructure in both Libya and Nigeria, a return to more significant violence in either country could result in a more negative outlook.

Cuts And Compliance

Thirdly, there is uncertainty over the timing and execution of the exit strategy from OPEC’s deal to cut production. OPEC crude exports (excluding Venezuela, Nigeria and Libya) are currently projected to rise by 2% y#o#y in 2018 to reach 20.3m bpd, on the back of rising Iraqi and Iranian exports, after falling 3% in 2017. However, there is upside risk if compliance wanes or the pact ends early.

Sensitive Shale

Meanwhile, the extent of potential growth in US exports is also subject to debate. Rising shale production is expected to support another year of firm growth in US crude exports, currently expected to expand by 70% to 1.5m bpd in 2018 after more than doubling last year. However, the sensitivity of US shale output to the oil price, which is dependent on supply factors elsewhere, introduces uncertainty. Even with notable declines in crude exports from other suppliers, the US could help to fill the gap (especially with a sustained higher oil price) and buffer the downside risk to the global outlook.

So, whilst 2018 is currently anticipated to be another year of fairly healthy crude trade growth of c.3%, several prominent supply-side risks could affect crude trade patterns, and as ever, a myriad of currently unknown risks could also present themselves during the year. It certainly looks like all of these trends will require close monitoring in the year ahead.

Source: Clarkson